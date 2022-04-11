NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 5.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 4,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,162,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.