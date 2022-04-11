Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.47

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 173205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

