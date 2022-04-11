Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.47

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCYGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 173205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

