NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $18.43. NIO shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 638,044 shares.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

