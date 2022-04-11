NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.00

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIPPON STL & SU/S (NSSMY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.