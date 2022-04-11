NKN Trading 32.7% Lower This Week (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. NKN has a total market cap of $138.99 million and $8.11 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NKN has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,710.82 or 0.11930673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00208850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00190151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

