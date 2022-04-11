Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

