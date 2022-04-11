Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,066 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $172.08 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

