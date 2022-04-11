Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,200 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,195,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

