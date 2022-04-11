Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,723 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,255,000 after purchasing an additional 300,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,555,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $121.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.97%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

