Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,889 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in International Paper by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 158,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 97,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

