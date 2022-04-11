Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after acquiring an additional 430,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

