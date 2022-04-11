Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

