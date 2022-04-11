Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $3.52 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

