Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

