Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

