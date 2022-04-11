Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 800 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nordson by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $224.42 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.