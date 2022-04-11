Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,002.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.