Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 827,169 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,169 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

