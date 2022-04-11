Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.46% of Noodles & Company worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDLS. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 52.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NDLS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,959. The company has a market cap of $237.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

