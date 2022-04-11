Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Nordstrom stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $43.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after buying an additional 146,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

