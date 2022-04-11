Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $389,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 469,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,768. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $65,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

