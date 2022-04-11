Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.52

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 81292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $673.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

