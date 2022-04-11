Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $426.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $469.08. 9,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

