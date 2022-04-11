NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.38.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $86.05 on Monday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
