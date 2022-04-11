Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $49.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $57.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $148.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 130.5% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 136.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

