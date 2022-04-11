Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.46

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Obayashi alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.