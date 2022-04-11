Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,365 ($31.02).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,213.50 ($15.91) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.57). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,247.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,520.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,050.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 789 shares of company stock worth $1,039,480.

About Ocado Group (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.