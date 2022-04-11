Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.47 and last traded at $58.65. Approximately 146,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,074,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

