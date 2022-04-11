OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $133,757.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00009410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00104322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

