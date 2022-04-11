Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Holdings Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,420 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.30% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,101. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,632 shares of company stock valued at $696,590. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.