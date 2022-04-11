ODIN PROTOCOL 1-Day Volume Tops $213.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $213.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.12 or 0.07506680 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,647.84 or 0.99970358 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

