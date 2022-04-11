ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $213.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $213.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

