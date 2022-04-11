ODUWA Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $11,006.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,557.04 or 1.00182601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024056 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

