Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,662 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

