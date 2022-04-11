ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.79. 930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,357. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

