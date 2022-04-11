One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $141,300.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $87.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.91. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

