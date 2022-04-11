OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,351. The stock has a market cap of $563.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

