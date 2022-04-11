Only1 Price Tops $0.0915 (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Only1 has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $8.77 million and $818,568.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00104731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.