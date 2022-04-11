OpenOcean (OOE) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.87 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.87 or 0.07402468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.16 or 0.99727924 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

