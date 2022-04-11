Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,274 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,054,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

