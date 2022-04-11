Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,197 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Novavax worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 89.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 56.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

