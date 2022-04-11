Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,322 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

