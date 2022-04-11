Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 132,838 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,911,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 47,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.