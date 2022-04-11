Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $157.01 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

