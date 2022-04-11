Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Owl Rock Capital worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

