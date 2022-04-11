Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,509 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

