Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,152 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 806,664 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 210,719 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,909,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 203,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.