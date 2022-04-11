Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after buying an additional 3,255,421 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,232,000 after buying an additional 2,807,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,310,000 after buying an additional 702,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,711,000 after buying an additional 450,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after buying an additional 449,059 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

