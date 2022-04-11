Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after buying an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

