Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.67 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

